When will Recall be released? Microsoft delays launch once again

When will Recall be released for Copilot+ PCs? Well, chances are, you may be in a bit of bad luck.

The all-knowing Recall feature is yet to launch for general users, as it’s currently under testing. But, in a recent blog update, Microsoft said that it’s decided to delay the launch of the controversial feature for Windows 11 insiders due to security concerns until October 2024.

Recall initially had a June 2024 release window, but it was a PR disaster for Microsoft that it had to recall it back. The feature, which takes screenshots of nearly everything on your PC to help users search and retrieve items, raised issues when researchers and users found its database wasn’t encrypted, making it vulnerable to malware.

“Security continues to be our top priority and when Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October we will publish a blog with more details,” the company says in the update, while it does not explicitly explain why the feature is facing yet another delay.

But, chances are that the full release for everyone might be further delayed as the company tests these changes within the Insider channels.

The Recall feature is perhaps one of the most exciting updates that Microsoft has been making to Windows 10 & 11 in recent years—so much so that other third-party developers have made a few carbon copies of this feature.

It came as a package of the new AI-friendly Copilot+ hardware. But the execution was downright dreadful, especially as Microsoft has a not-so-good reputation when it comes to data collection and privacy. Or, at least it’s not as superior as Apple’s.