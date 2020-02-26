At Ignite 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Chromium Edge for both home and enterprise users. The company has since perfected the browser and has started rolling it out in batches to Windows 10 users. The update will be replacing the old Edge browser.

Starting today, Microsoft will be rolling out Chromium-Edge to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Ring. Microsoft earlier noted that during the transition, all the settings, bookmarks, and passwords would be exported from old Edge to new Edge automatically. Moreover, Microsoft will not touch your default settings so if you have another browser set as default on Windows, that setting will carry forward.

Heads-up #WindowsInsiders, we have begun rolling out the new #MicrosoftEdge to the Release Preview ring. See this blog post from @kylealden with more info on Windows Update rollout plans: https://t.co/lLOKhUtnPE — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) February 25, 2020

The rollout will be in phases so you might have to wait for a while before you get it. You can always head to microsoft.com/edge to install the browser manually.