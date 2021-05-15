Microsoft has announced that they are rolling out a new homepage insights dashboard for the SharePoint admin centre.

In the SharePoint admin centre, SharePoint admins will now notice an all-new home page dashboard that enables administration at a glance with actionable charts and insights as cards. This new dashboard is customizable—you can add, remove and rearrange cards to suit your needs.

The new dashboard is an upgrade to your existing home page and will display all existing information along with new cards such as:

SharePoint storage usage

SharePoint site usage

SharePoint file activity

OneDrive usage

OneDrive file activity

Search active sites

Sensitivity labels

Term store operations

Admins can also add relevant cards from the Microsoft 365 admin centre to the home page in the SharePoint admin centre, such as:

Service health

Message centre

Microsoft 365 active users report

In addition, features or actions that will help admins manage their intranet better will now be surfaced as a ‘recommendation’ on the home page. These recommendations are tailored to each organization and will help you learn about improvements that you may not know about.

Microsoft will start rolling the update out to Targeted Release in mid-May and expect that phase of the rollout to be completed by late June

Production rollout will begin in late June and will be complete by late July.