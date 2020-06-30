Companies and schools are notorious for being slow to update their software, which is why they may be the last bastion of the old EdgeHTML-based Edge browser.

Not for long, however, as Microsoft has announced that they are pushing out the new Chromium-based Edge browser to more PCs via Windows Update.

Specifically, the browser is now being sent out to education and business devices, which were excluded from the previous round.

Microsoft writes:

We recently began rolling out the new Microsoft Edge browser to Windows 10 devices by Windows Update, following the plan we outlined in January which excluded education and business devices. We are now providing an update to that plan. Beginning no earlier than July 30, 2020, Microsoft will update Microsoft Edge Legacy to the new Microsoft Edge browser by Windows Update on Windows 10 devices in education and business. This update will not impact devices in education and business updated by Windows Update for Business (WUfB) or by Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). Updates will target education devices first to accommodate back-to-school timing. We will share a business timeline at a later date.

As Microsoft notes, education and business running Windows Update for Business (WUfB) or by Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) will still be excluded.

Microsoft touts several advantages to the new Edge browser, though the biggest is likely much-improved compatibility with the latest technology being implemented by Chrome. Read more about it at Microsoft here.

via Neowin