Apple users will soon be able to run iPad and iPhone apps natively on their new Apple Silicon ARM-based Macs, but it seems one operating system they will not be able to run is Windows, as Microsoft has declined to offer Windows 10 for ARM for the new ARM-based Macs.

Normally if you want to use Windows 10 on your macOS laptop or PC via Bootcamp you need licensed install media for the OS, which is easy for the normal Windows 10, but Microsoft does not provide a boxed or downloadable version of Windows 10 for ARM, and it seems they are not planning to make an exception now.

A Microsoft spokesperson told the Verge:

“Microsoft only licenses Windows 10 on ARM to OEMs. We have nothing further to share at this time.”

If you want to run Windows 10 on your new Mac you may need a remote desktop solution, as other forms of virtualization such as Parraleles will need to be recompiled for the new processor and may not work effectively, which would be a particular issue for those who use Bootcamp for gaming on the Mac.

Of course, they could always play all those amazing iPad games…