Microsoft is killing Visual Studio App Center next year, set to retire in March 2025

Visual Studio App Center, a platform for building, testing, and distributing mobile apps, is set to retire on March 31, 2025. After this date, as Microsoft has recently announced, signing in and making API calls will no longer be possible.

Alternative solutions for migrating off App Center include using Azure Pipelines for builds, BrowserStack App Automate—which offers access to over 20,000 real iOS and Android devices—for testing, and platforms like Apple’s AppStore and Google Play for distribution.

Additionally, a special version of CodePush is available, and Azure Native ISV services are recommended for analytics and diagnostics.

“By leveraging these Azure Native ISV services, you will be able to monitor your complete stack from device to your backend infrastructure on Azure,” says the Redmond company.

There have been a lot of apps and services that have been put to sleep in the past few months, or at least announced.

Only a month ago, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Publisher would be discontinued by October 2026. This desktop publishing software, in use since 1991, aids in crafting visually appealing and professional publications.

Microsoft has also no longer supported the Microsoft 365 browser extension since January this year and said that the Office 365 A1 Plus free plan will be retired in August 2024.