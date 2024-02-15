The end of an era: Microsoft Publisher will be discontinued in 2026

Microsoft Publisher is a desktop publishing application that helps you create visually rich, professional-looking publications. You can use Publisher to create various types of documents, such as newsletters, brochures, greeting cards, labels, and more. Publisher offers a wide range of pre-designed templates and tools to help you layout and style your content precisely. You can also share your publications in different formats, such as print, email, or online.

Microsoft Publisher is available for PC only, and you can get it with a Microsoft 365 subscription or as a one-time purchase. The latest version of Publisher is Publisher 2021, which receives regular updates. Previous versions include Publisher 2019, Publisher 2016, Publisher 2013, and more.

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Publisher will reach its end of life in October 2026. After October 13, 2026, Microsoft will no longer include Microsoft Publisher app in Microsoft 365 and existing on-premise Office suites. Until then, there won’t be any impact in the way the app works right now.

“As we look ahead to the retirement of Microsoft Publisher, we are exploring modern ways to achieve other common Publisher scenarios across applications like Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Designer. We will update as we have more to share,” wrote Microsoft team.