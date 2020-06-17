Windows 10 version 2004 ie. the May 2020 update has not had the smoothest starts, with numerous issues, some of them serious, popping up.

Thankfully in the latest versions of Windows Microsoft has made it easy to delay updates, but there are some Windows 10 user who can be expecting an update prompt they can not refuse very soon.

Microsoft has started pushing out Windows 10 v2004 to Windows 10 users on version 1809, which is entering end of service for home users soon.

Windows 10 1809 was, of course, the famous October update with the file deletion issue, and I suspect many users on that update were feeling a bit burned, hence a full 8.2% of Windows 10 users remained on that version 18 months later.

Of course, if you would rather miss out on the Storage Space issues and other bizarre errors you may consider now to be a good time to jump to Windows 10 1903 or 1909, which should be pretty battle-tested by now.

via Neowin