Microsoft is exploring AI integration in Minecraft using Copilot, DALL-E

Microsoft is testing AI in the world of Minecraft. There are still no concrete plans from the company to make it accessible to the public players of the video game. However, a report from Semafor revealed that the Redmond company had an internal demo of the AI integration in Minecraft, indicating the strong dedication of the team to inject AI even on its game offerings.

What makes Minecraft an attractive game to everyone is its ability to allow players to create a plethora of things using different materials. However, putting things together to build something is a different thing for gamers as they require effort, time, and even knowledge about coding. This should no longer be a challenge in the future in case Microsoft decides to integrate AI into the game. Sources of Semafor said that the project didn’t use the Prometheus model that makes the new ChatGPT-powered Bing more powerful. Nonetheless, it reportedly employed “cutting-edge AI,” allowing players in Minecraft to instantly build things in the world through direct commands instead of manually moving their characters.

In a video shared by WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) on Twitter, we get a more detailed idea of how the AI technology will work in Minecraft. According to the video, Minecraft will be using Copilot, the tool co-created by ChatGPT-creator OpenAI that turns natural language prompts into autocomplete-style coding suggestions. The demo also mentioned the utilization of DALL-E, OpenAI’s machine learning model that can generate images from text descriptions. Through the said techs, the game was shown to be capable of understanding natural-language commands, allowing instant teleportation and even the creation of different materials from buildings to flora and fauna and more.

Microsoft still has no words confirming the project, but it seems to be the continuation of the company’s previous announcements indicating plans for further integration of AI into its products and services.