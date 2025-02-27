Microsoft is coming to GDC 2025 to push its Play Xbox Anywhere campaign & AI

GDC 2025 is just around the corner

Microsoft has been pushing for an Xbox-less Xbox experience for a while now. And this time, the Redmond tech giant will be attending the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 in March to reach out to game developers about what it means.

“At GDC, we’re inviting game developers to go behind the scenes to better understand what it means for Xbox to be playable on any screen,” says Microsoft’s Tammy Levine, general manager of developer marketing.

The event, taking place from March 17-21 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, will show game devs opportunities to create cross-platform games for Xbox, PC, Cloud, and Console.

It will feature numerous sessions, including presentations on AI for gaming, game accessibility, cloud gaming, and indie development strategies. As recently announced, Microsoft also launched an AI called Muse that creates gameplay environments based on visuals or player actions.

“We’re committed to empowering game developers to tap into that opportunity by building cross-capable games that take advantage of Xbox across devices,” Levine continues.

Microsoft’s heavy push came as Xbox experienced yet another height with Xbox Cloud Gaming. While it’s currently in open beta testing, Microsoft recorded 140 million hours streamed and a 30% increase in PC subscribers in the last quarter.

During that period, Xbox’s content and service revenue also grew by 2%, driven mainly by Xbox Game Pass, although its overall revenue fell by 7%, and Xbox hardware sales dropped by 29%.