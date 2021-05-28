We already know Microsoft is working on Edge-based widgets for Windows 10, but now it seems Microsoft intends to built these a bit deeper into the OS.

Reliable leaker WalkingCat is reporting that Microsoft is working on widgets that can be brought to the foreground by swiping from the edge of the screen, much like the charm bar in Windows 8.

"Windows Widgets", is something slides out from the left side of screen with a swipe gesture. ? — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) May 28, 2021

There will also be other, presumable non-touch, methods of displaying the widgets.

The idea may mean Microsoft is paying a bit more attention to tablet mode in Windows 10, which has so far been severely neglected.

