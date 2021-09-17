Customer Lockbox is a Microsoft 365 feature that ensures that Microsoft cannot access your cloud content to perform a service operation without your explicit approval.

Occasionally, Microsoft engineers are asked to troubleshoot and fix issues that arise with Microsoft 365 services. Usually, engineers fix issues using extensive telemetry and debugging tools Microsoft has in place for its services. However, some cases require a Microsoft engineer to access a company’s content to determine the root cause and fix the issue.

Customer Lockbox requires the engineer to request access from company admins as a final step in the approval workflow. This gives admins the option to approve or deny the request for their organization, and provide direct-access control to your content.

Customer Lockbox is already available for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. Today on the Microsoft 365 roadmap Microsoft announced that the capability will be coming to Microsoft Teams as well.

The feature is planned to roll out in March 2022 and will be available worldwide.

via Neowin