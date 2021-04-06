Microsoft is working on increasing the discovery of the new features they are constantly adding to their new Edge browser with a new feature called Assistance Hub.

Assistance Hub offers a feed informing users of the features the Edge browser as to offer as can be seen in this gif below:

I suspect most of our readers will be hiding the button pretty rapidly, but for new users just onboarding to the new browser it may help them discover the increasing depth of features it has to offer.

The new button is available in Chrome Canary Build 91.0.848.0 and is currently disabled by default.

