Microsoft Intune increases maximum Win32 app file size limit to 30GB

Are you a Microsoft Intune user? If so, we have some good news for you.

The popular cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution recently has increased the maximum size limit for Win32 apps from 8 GB to 30 GB.

This change will allow organizations to deploy larger and more complex enterprise applications to their Windows devices.

“Although it’s possible for cloud-connected customers to use Microsoft Configuration Manager for Windows app management, Intune-only customers will have greater management capabilities for their Win32 apps,” Microsoft also says.

The file size cap has been a problem for users for years, especially for larger apps. Users have then resorted to methods like opening a Premier Support case with Microsoft & submitting a Business Impact Statement, or loading it into Azure Blob and then calling a PowerShell script to download & install it.

Microsoft Intune is a useful UEM solution that simplifies device and app management across various platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS/iPadOS, Android, and Linux.

It acts as a central console where you can control device settings, enforce security policies, and deploy necessary apps securely.

