Microsoft introduces Team Copilot, expanding Copilot from being a personal AI assistant to a team AI assistant

Copilot is a personal assistant that serves user’s needs in various scenarios inside various applications and services. At Build 2024, Microsoft today introduced Team Copilot, expanding the capabilities of Copilot to scenarios involving more people. Team Copilot will work with teams to help them in administrative tasks that are often time-consuming and costly.

Team Copilot can be used as a meeting facilitator, group moderator, project manager and more.

Meeting facilitator—Copilot enables a more productive discussion in Teams meetings by managing the agenda and taking notes anyone in the meeting can co-author.

Group moderator—Copilot helps everyone stay on top of lengthy Teams chats, summarizing the most important information and answering questions from the group.

Project manager—Copilot ensures every project in Planner runs smoothly by creating and assigning tasks, tracking deadlines, and notifying team members when their input is needed.

Team Copilot preview will be rolled out to Copilot for Microsoft 365 users later this year.