Microsoft introduces 'Install as You Browse' in the Microsoft Store via Windows 11 Insider (Beta Channel)

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Before going to the main story, Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel had a recent release of Build 22635.2850 (KB5033453). This update brings several new features and improvements, but one that stands out is the integration of WhatsApp with the Windows Share functionality.

Previously, sharing files with WhatsApp on Windows required additional steps and workarounds. However, this update makes the process seamless and convenient. You can directly share files with your WhatsApp contacts from the Windows share window.

In addition to the feature mentioned above, Microsoft has introduced a new feature called “Install as You Browse” in the Microsoft Store. This feature allows users to install their favorite apps and games directly from the Store’s Home, Apps, and Games pages without having to visit a separate product page.

Other notable mentions:

Improving discoverability of instant games: A few months ago, the Microsoft Store introduced games that you can play without downloading. We’re making it easier to discover these games by having a dedicated page you can browse. Performance while browsing: We’ve made performance improvements in the Microsoft Store that will make it smoother for you to browse and scroll through various pages.

More about it here.