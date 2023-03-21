Microsoft introduces GPT-4 in Azure OpenAI Service

At the beginning of this month, Microsoft announced the availability of ChatGPT to Azure OpenAI Service customers. Today, the software giant has taken the generative AI experience in Azure OpenAI Service to a whole new level by announcing the availability of GPT-4 in the service.

Microsoft has officially announced that GPT-4 is now available in preview in Azure Open AI Service. Integrating GPT-4 into Azure Open AI Service would allow businesses to take advantage of the same underlying advanced models that power the new Bing and Microsoft 365 Copilot to build their own applications leveraging Azure OpenAI Service. For example, Azure OpenAI Service will help bot developers to create virtual assistants in minutes.

“Today, we are excited to announce that GPT-4 is available in preview in Azure OpenAI Service. Customers and partners already using Azure OpenAI Service can apply for access to GPT-4 and start building with OpenAI’s most advanced model yet,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

If you are a business, you can begin applying for access to GPT-4 starting today. Access to GPT-4 will be available at the following prices:

GPT-4 Prompt Completion 8k context $0.03 per 1,000 tokens $0.06 per 1,000 tokens 32k context $0.06 per 1,000 tokens $0.12 per 1,000 tokens

However, it is worth noting that billing for all GPT-4 usage begins on April 1.

Microsoft has also announced that companies such as Epic Healthcare, Coursera, and Coca-Cola are planning to put Azure OpenAI Service with GPT-4 in unique ways to bring real impact to their businesses.

“Coursera is using Azure OpenAI Service to create a new AI-powered learning experience on its platform, enabling learners to get high-quality and personalized support throughout their learning journeys. Together, Azure OpenAI Service and the new GPT-4 model will help millions around the world learn even more effectively on Coursera,” said Mustafa Furniturewala, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Coursera.