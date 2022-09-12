Microsoft introduces eCDN solution allowing more participants to join global company-wide live streams

Microsoft announced the Microsoft eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network), which is meant for organizations greatly relying on Teams for their daily meetings. It can bump the current number of participants that can join the live streams, making it possible to cater to company-wide meetings with numerous participants without problems in terms of connection and security.

The eCDN is a product of Microsoft’s acquisition of Peer5, an Israeli startup that the company bought last year. Peer5 developed the tech, which is a WebRTC-based solution that “leverages peer-to-peer streaming technology.”

Due to its ability, Microsoft eCDN can hold millions of participants simultaneously without overloading the enterprise network or encountering troubles with the quality, security, and privacy of video streaming. Further, aside from the promised convenient adoption, the eCDN solution works with other HLS-based third-party video platforms. It also doesn’t require additional installation processes on user endpoints and devices or changes to physical network infrastructure.

According to Microsoft, the powerful technology will benefit organizations in different scenarios involving a vast number of audiences from different locations worldwide.

“With Microsoft eCDN, organizations can seamlessly and securely live stream global meetings, all hands and townhalls, and distribute company-wide trainings,” Microsoft Teams’ Amber Waisanen said. “As hybrid and remote work has increased the need to stay connected and engage with employees around the world, many organizations are leveraging Microsoft Teams as their primary platform for video communications and collaboration, creating a heavy bandwidth load on the corporate network. Microsoft eCDN is designed to enhance network reliability, reduce network saturation, and deliver secure, high-quality, large-scale live video streaming with optimized network performance directly in Teams Live Events.”

Unfortunately, it arrives as a standalone offer instead of being a part of Microsoft’s current Teams services. It costs $0.50 per user per month with an annual subscription and can be obtained through Microsoft 365 IT Admin Center or different Microsoft Cloud Partners.