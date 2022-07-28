Microsoft will be offering its Ignite event digitally and in person this year from October 12 to 14 (8:00 AM in the Pacific Time zone). While the digital version of the event will be available for everyone around the globe, the in-person event will be held in Seattle, Washington, with only a limited number of participants.

Microsoft Ignite, an event for developers and IT implementers, will offer a suite of new experiences, depending on whether you will attend the online or in-person event. The former will be free for everyone who wants to participate and available in alternative languages: English, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, and Spanish. In addition, Microsoft is going to offer 28 AI closed-captioning languages in order to cater to more participants worldwide.

The registration for the event is still not live (it is expected to be available in late August 2022), but Microsoft encourages everyone interested in attending the event physically to sign up in order to get notifications once the registration starts.

Aside from the digital and physical versions of the event, Microsoft says that the latter will be offered in two categories: one that will be free and one that will be paid. However, there are still no details on the differences between the two or how much the latter will cost.

For those who are determined to get the limited passes for the in-person event, Microsoft has already divulged some things to expect, including demos, on-site learning, and meeting Microsoft experts. And in addition to the sessions and content that will be shared with digital participants, attendees at the Seattle Convention Center are promised to experience collaboration with Microsoft and partner technology innovators and experts. They will also be allowed to participate in on-site forums hosted by Microsoft and partner leaders. Lastly, they can try various product demos focusing on productivity and collaboration, intelligent business applications, customer insights, new product and service innovations, AI and automation, IoT, mixed reality, end-to-end security, sustainability, industry-specific cloud services, and more.