New report claims rapid growth of Microsoft in the worldwide UCaaS market

Synergy Research Group recently published its report on worldwide UCaaS market. RingCentral, Mitel and 8×8 together account for half of all UCaaS revenues. Synergy reported that Microsoft saw a rapid growth in the UCaaS market along with Zoom. In the last three quarters alone, Microsoft’s market share increased by almost five percentage points.

“We have seen a common theme among a variety of cloud markets over the last two quarters, with the pandemic helping to boost what were already strong growth rates. UCaaS has followed a similar trend with the year-on-year growth rate in Q3 being five percentage points higher than what we saw at the beginning of 2020,” said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group’s founder and Chief Analyst. “This has helped Zoom to make a sudden and strong entry into the UCaaS market, following its major success with its Video Conferencing service. The stronger-than-expected market growth has also been an opportunity for other vendors, with Microsoft being the most notable example of a company gaining market share.”

Among the top 6 UCaaS vendors, Microsoft registered the fastest growth, thanks to the rapid adoption of Microsoft Teams among enterprise customers around the world.

Source: Microsoft