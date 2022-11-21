Microsoft improves “Follow this creator” feature on Edge browser

Last January, Microsoft added a new feature in Edge, allowing users to follow their favorite creator via a button in the address bar. However, up until now, the ability to follow creators worked only on video websites like YouTube. This is changing as Microsoft has added the ability to add news websites to the list of creators you follow.

When you start playing a video on YouTube in the Edge browser, you will notice a “Follow this creator” button on the left side of the URL bar. And if you start following a particular channel, even though you are not subscribed to it. This way, you will never miss a video from the creator, even if you are not a subscriber.

In the same way, you will now be able to add news websites as your favorite creators so that you never miss an important news article from them. However, this is not available for all Edge users at this moment. You will need the Edge Canary to use it. Also, as pointed out by Leopeva64-2, the “Follow this creator” button appears on some news websites.

Microsoft Edge Canary is where all the features launched first, and all these features are unfinished and unstable. This holds true for the improvement in the “Follow this creator” button as well; it is also incomplete, which is why it appears only on some news websites and not all news websites. It is expected that Microsoft will add further improvements and allow users to add any news websites.

Microsoft will bring the improvement to the Edge Stable Channel when it is fully ready. In the meantime, Edge Stable users can use the "Follow this creator" button only on video websites like YouTube.