Microsoft HoloLens enables employees to work together easily from anywhere (video)

Back in 2018, Microsoft first announced Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. With Dynamics 365 Remote Assist app, technicians, remote experts and employees can solve problems in real time with heads-up, hands-free video calling, annotations, and file sharing. This will allow organizations to eliminate the need for costly travel expenses and save a lot of time. Also, Dynamics 365 Remote Assist is available on Hololens, HoloLens 2, Android, or iOS devices.

Dynamics 365 Remote Assist highlights:

Share your real-time view with experts in remote locations to get the help you need and stay hands-free.

Reduce costs with remote inspections—combine video, screenshots, and annotations for more seamless workflows on the devices you already use.

Pull in work order information from Dynamics 365 for Field Service and schematics and diagrams from familiar applications.

Microsoft today published a new video to show the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Remote Assist for HoloLens 2 and mobile devices. Check it out below.

You can learn more about Dynamics 365 Remote Assist here.