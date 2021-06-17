Microsoft brings Headspace integration to Viva Insights app in Microsoft Teams

Later this month, Microsoft will add new personal wellbeing features to the Viva Insights app in Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has partnered with Headspace for these new personal wellbeing features.

Weekly meeting time for Teams users has more than doubled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back-to-back meetings increase stress and make it harder to stay engaged and focused. In just a few minutes a day, meditation and mindfulness with Headspace can help you reduce stress and improve focus

You can read about the new features below.

Later this month, Microsoft will provide a curated set of guided meditations and mindfulness exercises from Headspace to the Viva Insights app to help users relax their mind before a big presentation or disconnect from work in the evening.

Later this year, Microsoft will announce a new focus mode in the Viva Insights app. This will feature Focus music from Headspace and implement timers to help you make progress on important tasks in regular intervals, with breaks planned in between.

Later this year, Viva Insights will offer the ability to configure quiet time to silence mobile notifications from Outlook and Teams outside your working hours as well as provide personalized insights on how well you are disconnecting. You will also be able to set quiet time directly from Teams and Outlook mobile.

Also, IT administrators can create org-level policies to mute after-hours notifications.

Source: Microsoft