Time and tide (and Microsoft) waits for no man, and while Microsoft has just started the roll-out of Windows 10 20H1, they have already started working on Windows 10 21H1, according to the Windows 10 Build Tracker.

Microsoft revealed in a now-deleted paragraph in a blog post that the next build of Windows 10 would be code-named the Iron (Fe) branch and that this will be pushed out to Insiders this month.

The Build Tracker reveals that the first Iron build is Build 20133.1000.

Windows 10 21H1 is expected to bring a slightly improved Start Menu.

The Microsoft design team showed off a design concept for the Start Menu where the move back to icons and away from Live Tiles is used to improve the look of the Windows 10 Start Menu.

The concept above shows that the “tile” area is now used to integrate better with your choice of Dark or Light mode, with Microsoft noting that your Start Menu would no longer be dominated by blocks of colour you can not change. Microsoft says this is the experience users will receive when they switch Live Tiles off.

It may also include Win32 containers and other cosmetic improvements to the OS.

Via WindowsLatest