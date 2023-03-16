Microsoft hands fourth gaming deal to Taiwan company Ubitus

Another day, another deal. Yesterday it was @Boosteroid_main and today it's @UbitusKK. With each step, it's even clearer that Microsoft's acquisition of @Activision will bring Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. With more choices for everyone. https://t.co/dSOs6iLD84 — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) March 15, 2023

Microsoft signed its fourth 10-year agreement and gave it to Ubitus, a Taiwan-based cloud gaming tech company. In announcing this new deal, Microsoft’s executives mentioned the goal of the proposed Activison megadeal again, with company president Brad Smith stressing the merger’s objective is to “bring Call of Duty to more players on more platforms.”

“Microsoft and Ubitus, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes,” Xbox Head Phil Spencer shared. “Our commitment is to give more players more choice.”

The announcement followed Microsoft’s agreement with Boosteroid, a company with its research and development operations situated in Ukraine and serving customers in the US, EU, and UK. The move is seemingly a part of the Redmond company’s continuous push to persuade doubting competition regulators, especially Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Meanwhile, Ubitus echoed Microsoft’s words, saying it shares the same mission with its new gaming partner.

“We’re honored to establish a 10-year partnership with Microsoft for players to stream Xbox PC Games and Activision Blizzard titles pending the acquisition,” Ubitus wrote in its tweet. “This collaboration enhances our library with high profile game IPs, it also expands our library size to over 1,000 titles, a significant milestone for Ubitus – keeping up our mission of bringing quality games to more platforms and players in more countries with our accessible game streaming solution.”

Ubitus joins the growing list of companies Microsoft has signed agreements with, including Nintendo, Nvidia, and Boosteroid. However, Sony, which is also being asked to accept the same offer, remains unresponsive about the matter. This, nonetheless, is not surprising anymore, especially with Sony CEO Jim Ryan’s recently-revealed words regarding the merger.