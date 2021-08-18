We already know that Microsoft is giving the Windows 11 Paint app a new coat of, well, paint, and today Panos Pannay posted a short teaser of the new look.

Here’s another @Windows 11 first look. This is the beautifully redesigned Paint app, coming soon to Windows Insiders. Can’t wait to see your creations! #Windows11 #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/jiKyfqQFUV — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) August 18, 2021

He noted the new look was coming to Windows 11 Insiders soon.

We already know the app will feature more rounded corners and appears to have all new icons, but does still retain the ribbon design for its functions, something which has been removed from the new Windows 11 File Explorer. Another notable improvement is the availability of a dark mode.

Microsoft will presumably be rolling the new version out in the next few weeks.