Last March 4, Microsoft finally completed its acquisition of Nuance, an American multinational computer software technology corporation that markets speech recognition and artificial intelligence software. CEO of Nuance, Mark Benjamin, will maintain his position while reporting to Microsoft Cloud + AI Group Executive Vice President Scott Guthrie.

“Combining the power of Nuance’s deep vertical expertise and proven business outcomes across healthcare, financial services, retail, telecommunications and other industries with Microsoft’s global cloud ecosystems will enable us to accelerate our innovation and deploy our solutions more quickly, more seamlessly and at greater scale to solve our customers’ most pressing challenges,” said Benjamin. “As Microsoft and Nuance come together as one organization, we are excited about the opportunities ahead for our technology, employees, customers and partners.”

According to Microsoft, its shared vision with Nuance to create outcomes-based AI can speed up organizations’ business goals through “security-focused, cloud-based solutions infused with powerful, vertically optimized AI.” This can help companies address their main challenges in the industry, including clinician burnout and employees’ productivity and well-being in financial services, retail, and telecommunications.

Moreover, Guthrie noted that the acquisition will help customers benefit from the enhanced consumer, patient, clinician, and employee experiences and ultimately improved productivity and financial performance.

“Completion of this significant and strategic acquisition brings together Nuance’s best-in-class conversational AI and ambient intelligence with Microsoft’s secure and trusted industry cloud offerings,” said Guthrie. “This powerful combination will help providers offer more affordable, effective and accessible healthcare, and help organizations in every industry create more personalized and meaningful customer experiences. I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome the Nuance team to our Microsoft family.”