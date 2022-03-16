Microsoft has announced that next month it’s hosting a new keynote all about the “future of hybrid work, powered by windows.”

Broadcasting on April 5th 2022 at 8 am PT / 11 am ET / 3 pm GMT, the new keynote will feature Windows executive Panos Panay diving into “the exciting future of hybrid work,” with demo sessions on Windows tools for productivity and collaboration, management, and security.

Beyond the above demo sessions listed on the event’s landing page, it’s currently unclear just what will be showcased or debuted by Panay at the keynote, however, it’s obviously pretty likely, thanks to the name of the event, that there will be a strong focus on remote and hybrid work solutions.

This could mean the event will possibly focus on the almost overly successful Windows 365 cloud service, or alternatively, the keynote could focus on the metaverse and the possibility of working in VR to reunite an office within a virtual space.

Whatever happens during the keynote, Microsoft is clearly invested in the hybrid working future, as previously Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has stated that “hybrid work represents the biggest shift to how we work in our generation,” and that it will require a “new operating model, spanning people, places, and processes.”