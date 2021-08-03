Microsoft halts Windows 365 Cloud PC free trial due to “unbelievable response”

A mere day after it has launched, Microsoft has halted the free trial of their new Windows 365 Cloud PC product.

The change was announced by Scott Manchester, Director of Program Management, Windows 365, on Twitter earlier today.

Microsoft says they have paused new free trials to allow the company to lay on new server capacity, and are encouraging those who are interested to sign up to be notified when free trials will resume.

Windows 365 runs on Microsoft Cloud, you can enjoy an instant-on boot experience on any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices.

Because the service runs on remote servers, it does also leave you open to issues around the availability and resources of those servers.

Windows 365 will be offered in two variants:

  • Windows 365 Business (for organizations with up to 300 employees)
  • Windows 365 Enterprise (for organizations with more than 300 employees)
Windows 365 BusinessWindows 365 Enterprise
Click –to-provision directly from product pageX
“No-domain” set upX
Self-serve troubleshooting – resetX
“Cloud Save” (minimal Azure storage and potentially ODfB)XX
Self-serve upgradesX
Universal Print (UP) IntegrationX
Partner/programmatic enablement (Graph APIs, MSP tooling)X
Custom imagesX
Image Management [store, replicate, deploy]X
MEM policy driven provisioning, management and guided scenariosX
EA based reporting, monitoringX
Service health, operational health alertsX
Connection to on-premises [networks, apps, resources] + diagnosticsX
Advanced MEM based troubleshooting and device managementX

Read more about it at Microsoft here.

