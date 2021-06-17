Microsoft brings Fluid components to Teams meetings, OneNote, Outlook, and Whiteboard

Last month, Microsoft announced the support for Fluid components in Microsoft Teams chat. With this support, users can send a chat message with a table, action items or a list that can be co-authored and edited by everyone in line. Since Fluid components are web-based, they can be edited in real-time or asynchronously.

Today, Microsoft announced that they are expanding Fluid components to Teams meetings, OneNote, Outlook, and Whiteboard. This expansion will make it easier for users to collaborate synchronously and asynchronously across Teams and Office apps.

Here’s how Fluid components can be used in Microsoft apps:

Fluid components in Teams meetings make it easy to co-create an agenda, take notes, and assign tasks, right within the Teams meeting, and access persistent recap content whenever you need it. And the note, agenda, and tasks from meetings will be automatically “placed” in the new meeting notes home of OneNote.

While the meeting is underway, take the discussion a step further by ideating and brainstorming together by creating and editing live Fluid components in Whiteboard.

Fluid components can also be leveraged across Outlook—in email or the calendar—making it easier to manage your time, agenda, notes, and tasks across apps.

Source: Microsoft