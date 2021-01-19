A Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One port may not be in the limelight yet, but owners of the last-gen console family haven’t been left behind.

While an Xbox Series port of the game was announced for a Summer release last year, the long-awaited Xbox One version of the game was nowhere to be seen.

In an interview with Eurogamer, head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann explained that a Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One conversion isn’t necessarily cancelled.

“I guess it’s a timing thing. Obviously memory matters. Certainly on Ultra settings, you need a big PC – well, that’s a lot, lot more memory than what you had on an Xbox One,” Neumann started.

“So it’s a journey, like most things, you know – let’s get the Xbox Series X and S versions done, and then we’ll look ahead after that. We never close doors, and there are other options, though it’s a little bit too early to talk about it.”

A Microsoft Flight Simulator Xbox One port isn’t completely unrealistic to expect. With the company’s poor output of exclusive games over the last generation, Microsoft has committed to maintaining some form of cross-gen release schedule for the next couple of years or so.