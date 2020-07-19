Microsoft Flight Simulator is Xbox Game Studio’s most anticipated game for 2020, with the opus set to launch on the 18th August 2020.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircraft and 40 detailed airports. The game features stunning graphics, but of course, also needs a beefy PC to run it. Below are the Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum system requirements your PC need to meet to handle the application.

Min Spec Min Spec Recommended Spec Recommended Spec Ideal Spec Ideal Spec AMD NVIDIA AMD NVIDIA AMD NVIDIA Min OS Version Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 Update (1909) CPU Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-4460 Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i5-8400 Ryzen 7 2700X Intel i7-9800X GPU Radeon RX 570 NVIDIA GTX 770 Radeon RX 590 NVIDIA GTX 970 Radeon Vll NVIDIA RTX 2080 VRAM 2 GB 2 GB 4 GB 4 GB 8 GB 8 GB RAM 8 GB 8 GB 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB HDD 150 GB 150 GB 150 GB 150 GB 150 GB SSD 150 GB SSD Bandwidth 5 Mbps 5 Mbps 20 Mbps 20 Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps

Microsoft Flight Simulator features include:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

– Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more. A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals. Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

– Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation. New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

– From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

– The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more. New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

– Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation. Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

See the latest trailer below:

Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day.

You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store.