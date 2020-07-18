Microsoft Flight Simulator aircrafts and airports list

Microsoft this week announced that Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available for Windows 10 PCs on August 18th. Xbox Game Pass for PC subscribers can enjoy the standard edition of the game for free on the launch day. Microsoft Flight Simulator will have 30 different aircrafts and 40 detailed airports. You can find the list of aircrafts and airports that will be available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator aircrafts list:

A320neo – Airbus

Pitts Special S2S – Aviat

747-8 Intercontinental – The Boeing Company

XCub – CubCrafters

TBM 930 – Daher

DA62 – Diamond Aircraft

DA40 NG – Diamond Aircraft

EXTRA 330LT – EXTRA

Flight Design CTSL – Flight Design

ICON A5 – Icon Aircraft

VL-3 – JMB Aircraft

CAP 10 – Robin Aircraft

DR400-100 Cadet – Robin Aircraft

Beechcraft Bonanza 636 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Beechcraft King Air 350i – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 152 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna Citation CJ4 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Savage Cub – Zlin Aviation

DA40-TDI – Diamond Aircraft

DV20 – Diamond Aircraft

Beechcraft Baron G58 – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 152 Aerobat – Textron Aviation Inc.

Cessna 172 Skyhawk – Textron Aviation Inc.

787-10 Dreamliner – The Boeing Company

SR22 – Cirrus Aircraft

Virus SW 121 – Pipistrel

Cessna Citation Longitude – Textron Aviation Inc.

Shock Ultra – Zlin Aviation

Microsoft Flight Simulator Airports list:

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport (USA)

Bugalaga Airstrip (CAMA) (Indonesia)

Chagual Airport (Peru)

Courchevel Altiport (France)

Donegal Airport (Ireland)

Entebbe International Airport (Uganda)

Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport (Portugal)

Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar /UK)

Innsbruck Airport (Austria)

Los Angeles International Airport (USA)

Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal)

Nanwalek Airport (USA)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (USA)

Orlando International Airport (USA)

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France)

Paro International Airport (Bhutan)

Queenstown Airport (New Zealand)

Mariscal Sucre International Airport (Ecuador)

Rio de Janeiro-Antonio Carlos Jobim/Gaelao Int’l Aiport (Brazil)

Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport (Dutch Saba)

Gustaf III Airport (France, Saint Barthelemy)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Washington, USA)

Sedona Airport (Arizona, USA)

Sirena Aerodrome (Costa Rica)

Stewart Airport (British Columbia, Canada)

Sydney Airport (Australia)

Telluride Regional Airport (Colorado, USA)

Haneda Airport (Japan)

Toncontin International Airport (Honduras)

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Ontario, Canada)

Amsterdam Aiport Schipol (Netherlands)

Cairo International Airport (Egypt)

Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)

O’Hare International Airport (Chicago, USA)

Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas (Spain)

Denver International Airport (Colorado, USA)

Dubai International Airport (UAE)

Frankfurt Airport (Germany)

Heathrow Airport (UK)

San Francisco International Airport (California, USA)

Please note that not all the aircrafts and airports listed above will be available for everyone. Some aircrafts and airports and limited to Premium and Deluxe edition owners. You can find the details in the images below.

Gallery

Microsoft Flight Simulator features include:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes – Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

– Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 37 thousand airports, 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more. A Living World – Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals. Highly Detailed Aircraft – Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

– Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation. New Checklist System – From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

– From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist. Dynamic Weather – The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

– The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more. New Day & Night Engine – Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

– Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation. Aerodynamic Modeling – A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

You can pre-order the Microsoft Flight Simulator game here from Microsoft Store.