Footage from the technical alpha of Microsoft Flight Simulator has leaked and it looks like great things are in store for everyone waiting to play the game.

A YouTuber by the name of Jose Carlos has posted two videos on YouTube showing off gameplay from the upcoming flight simulator.

The first video, simply titled “fs2020”, is just over 32 minutes long and mostly focuses on takeoff, landing, and the in-game plane’s cockpit. While that might not sound like the most fascinating of videos, it’s impressive to see just how much attention to detail Microsoft has put into this game.

As long as YouTube doesn’t take it down, you can watch the first video below.

The second video logs in at almost 24 minutes and shows off the dynamic weather patterns Microsoft has promised will be in store for us. While there’s still a lot of focus on the plane controls, the plane also flies through a storm and we get to see fun and delightfully realistic things like the rain streaking up the window.

As before, as long as YouTube doesn’t take down the video, you can watch it below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will release this year on Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One consoles. It’ll also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Note: Posting gameplay footage from the technical alpha of Microsoft Flight Simulator is a violation of the non-disclosure agreement testers must sign. Don’t do it yourself unless you’re a fan of being banned from things.