Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Laptop 3 to improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability

by Pradeep

 

Surface laptop 3

Early this week, Microsoft released new system updates for the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processors. Yesterday, Microsoft released new system updates for the Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors. These updates improve audio reliability, WiFi stability, Bluetooth reliability and more. Find the full change log below.

Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor:

The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater depending on the processor installed.

Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processor

Windows Update History Name

Device Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED – System devices10.24.00.3694

  • Improves audio reliability with Netflix and Cortana apps.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller – System devices10.24.00.3694

  • Improves audio reliability with Netflix and Cortana apps.
Intel – net – 21.80.2.1Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters21.80.2.1

  • Resolves issue with WiFi connection throughput and improves stability.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth21.80.0.3

  • Improves BT connection reliability when the device resumes from sleep.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves the overall stability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System6.83.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.
Surface – Monitor – 3.92.139.0Surface Display – Monitors3.92.139.0

  • Improves the device color profile performance.
Surface – Firmware – 14.109.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware14.109.139.0

  • * Improves Battery Lifespan Saver reliability.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments