Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Laptop 3 to improve WiFi and Bluetooth reliability

Early this week, Microsoft released new system updates for the Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processors. Yesterday, Microsoft released new system updates for the Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors. These updates improve audio reliability, WiFi stability, Bluetooth reliability and more. Find the full change log below.
Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Processor:
The following updates are available for Surface Laptop 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater depending on the processor installed.
|Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processor
Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694
|Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3694
|Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller – System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel – net – 21.80.2.1
|Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|21.80.2.1
|Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|21.80.0.3
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System
|6.83.139.0
|Surface – Monitor – 3.92.139.0
|Surface Display – Monitors
|3.92.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 14.109.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|14.109.139.0
Source: Microsoft
