Yesterday Microsoft released an Out of Band fix for the issue caused by KB4560960, released on Patch Tuesday, which broke the print spooler for USB Printers.

The fixes were released for Windows 10 version 1803, 1809, 1903 and 1909, but not for Windows 10 2004.

Today Microsoft rectified that omission by releasing KB4567523 which takes the OS to Build 19041.331.

The changelog reads:

Addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing. The print spooler might generate an error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print, and no output will come from the affected printer. You might also encounter issues with the apps you are attempting to print from, such as receiving an error, or the app might close unexpectedly. This issue might also affect software-based printers, such as when printing to PDF.

The fix surprisingly comes with a Known issue:

Microsoft says some apps utilize the ImeMode property to control the Input Method Editor (IME) mode for individual text entry fields to increase typing efficiency. Some IMEs in Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update) might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps. For example, the input mode will not switch automatically to Kanji or Hiragana.

Microsoft says they are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

If your printer is broken you can get the fix by Checking for Updates in Settings, or you can download it directly from Microsoft here.