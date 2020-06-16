On Patch Tuesday last week, Microsoft released KB4560960 and KB4557957, which disabled numerous USB Printers by messing up the Print Spool.

Now Microsoft has released an Out of Band fix for the issue, in the form of KB4567512-14:

Windows 10, version 1909 (KB4567512)

Windows 10, version 1903 (KB4567512)

Windows 10, version 1809 (KB4567513)

Windows 10, version 1803 (KB4567514)

The update has the following changelog:

Updates an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing, generate print errors, or cause apps and print spoolers to close unexpectedly.

The update is being released as an Optional Update, meaning you will need to search for it by Checking for Updates in Settings.

Of course, we can not guarantee that it won’t break anything else, and therefore Microsoft recommends users only install this optional update if they are affected by this issue.

Read more about the update here (1803, 1809, 1903 and 1909)