The last couple of weeks have not been good for Microsoft as the company is struggling to fix another botched Windows 10 cumulative update. While Microsoft has been fixing their Windows update mistakes, it looks like there’s some good news for Windows fans.

First shared on Reddit (via Microsofters), it looks like Microsoft has finally fixed the multi-monitor stutter problem. The issue has been plaguing Windows 10 users for more than a year but is finally fixed in Windows 10 20H1. The issue was caused by DWM which is a window manager in Windows 10 and enables the use of hardware acceleration to render the graphical user interface of Windows.

Most people are running dual monitor setups, and having anything open on your secondary or third monitor will impact frametimes and introduce micro-stutter, sometimes just having a dual monitor will make frametimes/micro-stutter worse even with nothing open on the secondary monitor. – Reddit

The issue has been fixed by Microsoft and several users have confirmed it on Reddit. However, the fix will roll out to Windows 10 users with Windows 10 20H1 update so you will need to manage with micro-stutter for a couple of months. Microsoft is expected to roll out Windows 10 20H1 update in March or early April.