Microsoft finally fixed this weird WiFi issue on Windows 11 after installing KB5032288

Microsoft has acknowledged and resolved an issue affecting Wi-Fi connectivity on some Windows 11 devices. The issue, which was caused by KB5032288 and KB5033375 updates, prevented some Wi-Fi adapters from connecting to certain networks, particularly those using 802.1x authentication.

Universities around the globe have previously encountered issues with students connecting to their Wi-Fi networks using school-issued desktops after installing the recent update on both 23H2 and 22H2 versions.

Windows Latest, a tech news site, has also received reports from their readers who work in educational institutions and medium-sized companies, indicating that internet speeds have decreased following the update installation.

The Redmond-based tech giant has deployed a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) fix to address the issue, which is expected to propagate automatically to non-managed business devices and consumer devices within 24 hours.

Enterprise-managed devices that have installed the affected updates can also resolve the issue by installing and configuring a special Group Policy.

Previously, Microsoft has also said that a Windows bug forcefully auto-installed HP Smart App on non-HP PCs. Both Windows 10 & 11 users are affected, and the company has since issued a troubleshooting tool for this error.