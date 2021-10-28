Microsoft launches new Feedback experience on the web for Teams and Edge

Microsoft today announced the preview of Feedback for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Edge. Feedback is a new community feedback experience built on Dynamics 365 Customer Service. Using this new Feedback portal, you can submit feedback, browse other publicly submitted ideas, track official Microsoft responses, see top voted customer ideas, upvote the feedback you agree with, and comment on feedback.

You can also easily track your favorite ideas through the ‘star’ icon and receive notifications when those ideas are responded to by Microsoft.

You can check out the new feedback experience here.