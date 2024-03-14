Microsoft extends Copilot Chat Providers feature for European users even further

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

European users may soon experience the impact of the newly introduced Digital Market Act (DMA). Companies, such as Microsoft, are adjusting their products to adhere to its regulations. As part of these efforts, the Copilot Chat Providers feature is now being expanded.

The Redmond tech giant has recently launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26080 for both Canary and Dev channel insiders at the same time. This Copilot Chat Providers feature has also been spotted within this build, and according to folks in the insider community, it’s also started showing up on more people.

The Copilot Chat Providers extensibility settings for the EEA are present in build 26080 as well. Here's the section with a toggle for the Microsoft Copilot provider (a Copilot provider app has been showing up for some people recently.) https://t.co/ais5hphIDF pic.twitter.com/UAHKBUm5n3 — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) March 13, 2024

If you haven’t heard, the Copilot Chat Providers feature will let you switch chat providers from Copilot soon. With the DMA in place, companies can’t engage in practices that promote monopolies, so this change is significant.

Microsoft had actually started testing this a few weeks ago, so it’s not entirely “new,” but it’s good to see more early adopters embracing it. This means we’re getting closer to the official release for everyone.

Copilot offers two chat provider options: the now-rebranded Bing Chat and its Enterprise version. Bing Chat is for regular customers with a Microsoft account, while Bing Chat Enterprise is for users within enterprises who signed up using their Microsoft Enterprise Account. Each option serves different purposes.