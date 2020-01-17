Back in October, Microsoft introduced Xbox Console Streaming service which allowed Xbox users to stream their games over local Wi-Fi to their Android smartphones. The service was in beta and was available for Xbox Insiders in the UK and the US.

Today, Microsoft has announced the worldwide availability of the service for all the Xbox Insiders. The service is still in preview but is now available for everyone who owns an Xbox and is enrolled in an Xbox One Update Preview ring. Apart from that, Microsoft has laid out a couple of requirements to have a good gaming experience:

A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply)

A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller

A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply)

While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone

Once you meet the requirements, here’s how you can set up the service and take advantage of Xbox Console Streaming:

Download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store.

The app will guide you through setup on your enrolled Xbox One. This includes a test to ensure your home network, console and controller are ready for Xbox Console Streaming: The network test ensures your console’s network connection and setup meet the minimum requirements: NAT type: Open or Moderate Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on



Microsoft has shared a list of countries where the service is available. In short, it’s available in all the countries where Microsoft officially sells the Xbox. You can check out the complete list of countries here.

With Microsoft rolling out Xbox Game Streaming worldwide, all attention is back onto Project xCloud which is still available in selected countries. The major difference between the two is the availability of hardware. With xCloud, you can stream games from anywhere in the world without needing to buy an Xbox. However, in order to take advantage of the Xbox Game Streaming service, you will need to own an Xbox and can use over the local WiFi.