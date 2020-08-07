Around a month ago Microsoft acquired the Surface Duo development team fromÂ Movial, a global software engineering and design services company specializing in mobile and embedded devices, who had been developing Android for the handset.

Since then Microsoft has posted a number of job posts for the Bulgarian location of the now Microsoft team, mainly to deal with the post-launch development of the device.

We already believe that the handset will get Android 11 soon after launch, but according to the job post “The Microsoft Surface Post Launch Software team is on a journey to shape the future of Surface Duo” with the aim of delivering “a desirable and powerful Surface device.”

We have already posted that Microsoft planned to release a series of optimised apps for the handset over its life, and today we had Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, show off a version of the OneDrive app designed for dual-screen devices.

The Surface Duo is expected to hit the market in the near future,Â reportedly around the 24th August, with a launch eventÂ possible as soon as next week.

via WindowsLatest