Microsoft EU Data Boundary will allow organizations to store all their data in the EU

Microsoft cloud services already comply with or exceed EU guidelines on cloud data storage. Today, Microsoft is announcing EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud that will allow commercial or public sector customer in the EU to process and store all your data in the EU. This program is applicable for Azure, Microsoft 365, and Dynamics 365. Microsoft has started the engineering work to enable this program and it will be available by end of 2022.

“We have already begun engineering work so our core cloud services will both store and process in the EU all personal data of our EU commercial and public sector customers, if they so choose. This plan includes any personal data in diagnostic data and service-generated data, and personal data we use to provide technical support. We will also extend technical controls such as Lockbox and customer-managed encryption for customer data across Microsoft core cloud services. We will build these EU Data Boundary Solutions into our core cloud services to enhance our current offerings for customers. We will conduct an EU Cloud Customer Summit this fall where we will share more about this work,” Brad Smith, President and Chief Legal Officer.

Source: Microsoft