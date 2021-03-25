Microsoft today expanded its collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers with two new Xbox Wireless Controllers, Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition. For these new Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo Special Edition controllers, Microsoft is using post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins for the first time in any Xbox hardware. These controllers contain a portion of resins made from recycled materials like automotive headlight covers, plastic water jugs and CDs.

Read about these new controllers below.

Electric Volt:

Inspired by the energy and vibrance often found in athletic apparel and sneaker design, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt is the newest color in the current generation of Xbox controllers. Electric Volt builds on the same, striking color theme of Shock Blue and Pulse Red but takes it up a notch with a high-energy, yellow resin not yet seen on Xbox hardware. The high-vis yellow top case punches hard against the matte black hybrid D-pad while the white back case adds even more dimension to the design. Textured grip on the bumpers, triggers, and back case help provide greater control through every gaming session. The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Electric Volt will be available for $64.99 USD beginning April 27 in most Xbox markets worldwide and can be purchased at select retailers, including Microsoft Store.

Daystrike Camo Special Edition:

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition is the third installment in our Camo series, following the Night Ops Camo and Arctic Camo Special Edition controllers, and first in the latest generation of Xbox controllers. Your favorite Xbox camo takes on a unique, lifestyle twist in this fresh design. With a palette of deep reds, paired with grey and black, Daystrike Camo brings a streetwear vibe to your game. It also includes features standard of the new Xbox Wireless Controllers like the Share button, hybrid D-pad, and textured grip on the triggers. For the first time ever, the Daystrike Camo Special Edition incorporates textured grip across the entire top surface of the bumpers to keep your grip locked in and on target. The Xbox Wireless Controller – Daystrike Camo Special Edition will be available for $69.99 USD starting May 4 in most Xbox markets worldwide.

Source: Microsoft