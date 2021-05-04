Microsoft announces 35 new education focused features coming to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced 35+ education focused features and improvements coming soon to Microsoft Teams. Reading Progress is a brand-new app that was announced today, you can read about it in detail here. Microsoft also announced that Career Coach app for Microsoft Teams will be available in May, you can read about it in detail here. Find the full list of new features and improvements below.

1) Personalize learning for each and every student

Reading Progress – end of August

Career Coach – May

Immersive Reader on Teams iOS and Android – July

Math app for Teams for Education – available now

2) A little organizational improvement that will make a big difference in Teams

Simplified navigation in your class team – August

3) Make Assignments more engaging and fun…and easier for you, too!

Group assignments – end of August

Add assignments to Office 365 calendar – May

Apps in assignments – end of August

Whiteboard assignments – end of August

Assignment limit increase to 300 students – June

Snap a photo and submit – May

Send grade data automatically to your Student Information System – available now

Create and edit a quiz directly from an assignment – May

Share a OneNote Class Notebook page as a read-only resource – available now

4) Better understand student engagement and emotional well-being with Education Insights

Education Insights – available now

Reflect app helps you understand how students are feeling – available now

New! Insights is on mobile with Spotlight cards – July

Check engagement with OneNote Class Notebook – available now

New Insights for educational leaders and supporting staff – July

5) Encourage class participation during synchronous learning for better hybrid and remote classes

Multiple choice quizzes in Teams meetings – May

Channel meeting support for Microsoft Forms Polls – August

Digital whiteboarding in Teams meetings – August

Dynamic view – May

Presenter mode – May

Breakout room updates (participant retention and room reassignment) – available now

Present to Teams from PowerPoint – June

One thousand person interactive meetings and webinars – May

Better browser meeting experiences for online classes – end of August

6) Improve connection and collaboration with Microsoft, Teams, and your LMS together

Access your class teams from your Canvas and Blackboard – August

Access your Teams meetings from Canvas – August

7) Help keep students safe with more options and controls for chat, policies, and meetings in Teams

Supervised chat – available now

Delete a Teams chat – August

Disable video for a student or the whole class – May

Improvements to muting and unmuting students – available now

Education policy wizard improvements – July

Custom policy packages for Teams – available now

8) Make class recordings easier with Microsoft Stream

Automatic transcripts and captions for video recordings – August

Blocked downloads – August

You can find more details on these new features from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft