Microsoft Teams Career Coach app will be available for students in May

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams Career Coach

Microsoft recently announced Career Coach, a Microsoft Teams app powered by LinkedIn. This new Career Coach app will offer personalized guidance for higher education students. Career Coach is powered by an AI-based skill identifier and LinkedIn integration that aligns a student’s comprehensive profile with job market trends.

When should students get started with Career Coach?

  • Discover: Students are starting their educational career and it’s helpful to begin exploring a variety of careers and learn more about individual strengths, interests, and aspirations.
  • Navigate: Students have a strong sense of the careers that interest them and need to grow their skills, learn how to share their story, and find real-world opportunities to gain experience.
  • Land a job: Graduation is near, and students are preparing to be on the job market.

Career Coach also offers faculty and staff advisors with a deeper understanding of students’ skills and career goals so they can align curriculum development with student interests and job market trends.

Source: Microsoft

