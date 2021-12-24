Microsoft has announced that they are integrating their Microsoft Editor spelling and grammar checker into SharePoint Pages and News.

This will allow proofreading to take place in SharePoint without relying on the Editor browser extension.

Gallery

This feature also changes the suggestion’s colours to monochrome when they’re shown on a themed background to increase visibility.

The integration should be available shortly and the roll-out should be complete by mid-January. The automatic availability of spelling and grammar checking should hopefully reduce the incidents of embarrassing typos on large employee-facing websites.