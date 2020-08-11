We reported a week ago that Microsoft’s new Vertical Tabs solution for Edge was showing up for some users.

Vertical tabs make it easier for you to manage many open tabs on the side and reduces the risk of accidentally closing the wrong one.

Alumia posted the first video of the feature in action in the wild.

Now the WC reports that Microsoft has started rolling out the feature to more Edge Canary users as part of a wider A/B test.

To see if Microsoft has made it available on your PC, update your Edge Canary channel browser and restart it.

Have any of our readers received the new vertical tabs yet? Let us know below.