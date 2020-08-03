In March Microsoft revealed that they had a solution for dealing with when you have a gazillion of tabs in the browser and are at risk of accidentally closing the wrong one.

The solution called vertical tabs makes it easier for you to manage many open tabs on the side.

Then, Microsoft said that it would make the feature available for Insider Channels in the coming months.

Now Alumia has posted the first video of the feature in action in the wild.

The feature does not appear to be accessible in Edge Canary yet, but will presumably be activated in the near future.

Considering that most laptops have more horizontal than vertical screen space, what do our readers think about the new vertical tabs feature? Let us know in the comments below.